Josh Allen wearing sleeve on his elbow to deal with injury

Josh Allen continues to be in recovery mode for the Buffalo Bills.

Allen was not participating during the media portion of practice on Thursday. ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg said that Allen was wearing a sleeve on his right arm.

Bills QB Josh Allen (right elbow) stuck his head out right at the end of the media portion of practice and was wearing a sleeve on his right arm. He was not in a practice jersey and was absent from the rest of the portion we saw. — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) November 10, 2022

Allen suffered an injury to his elbow on his throwing arm during the Bills’ loss to the New York Jets in Week 9. The Bills said Wednesday that he has a sprained elbow.

The team considers Allen day-to-day, but they have not said whether he will be able to play in Week 10 against the Vikings.

Allen has completed 64.1 percent of his passes for 2,403 yards, 19 touchdowns and 8 interceptions this season. He has 392 rushing yards and 4 rushing touchdowns. The Bills are 6-2.