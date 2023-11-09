Josh Dobbs in line for significant payday in free agency?

Josh Dobbs has been quite the story throughout the 2023 season with his work for both the Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings, and the rest of the league is taking notice.

Dobbs, who will be a free agent at the end of the season, has set himself up for a nice payday, at least in the eyes of one anonymous executive.

“He’s earned high-level No. 2 status,” an AFC executive told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. “A guy who can start games for you if you need. And that pays pretty good money.”

Dobbs had never gotten much of a look until this year, when the Cardinals enlisted him to handle quarterback duties until Kyler Murray was ready to return from his ACL injury. Though he went 1-7 as a starter, he put together respectable numbers, with 10 touchdown passes to five interceptions. The Vikings then brought him in after Kirk Cousins’ season-ending injury, and he turned in a remarkable performance on short notice in his team debut last Sunday.

The 28-year-old will probably not be a starter in the NFL in 2024. However, a high-level backup role still could earn him millions. That is pretty good for a journeyman who has been traded twice this year.