Josh Dobbs led Vikings to comeback win under unbelievable circumstances

The Minnesota Vikings staged a remarkable comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, and they did it with a quarterback who barely knew the playbook or his teammates.

Josh Dobbs was called upon to quarterback the Vikings after starter Jaren Hall was knocked out of the game early in the first half with a concussion. Dobbs, who was only acquired on Tuesday, wound up going 20-for-30 for 158 yards and two touchdowns while rallying Minnesota back from multiple deficits.

Dobbs’ performance was impressive enough even before getting into the details. After the game, he admitted he had not taken any practice reps with his teammates, and did not even know most of their full names. Coach Kevin O’Connell was essentially translating plays on-the-fly through the headset, since Dobbs was not fully familiar with the playbook.

Incredible stories from the Vikings' locker room today. Josh Dobbs didn't take a single rep with the offense in practice. No snaps from Garrett Bradbury. Had never thrown passes to anyone, and didn't know most of their full names. "That's for next week," he said. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) November 5, 2023

Unbelievable. Josh Dobbs said that Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell was essentially translating calls and mapping out plays mid-huddle, as the play clock was ticking down. KOC called Dobbs’ ability to handle it all one of the most impressive things he’d seen in his career. — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) November 5, 2023

Unsurprisingly, Dobbs got a game ball and was treated like a hero in the locker room after the win.

Dobbs had been starting for the Arizona Cardinals all season, so he was in game shape. However, he had no familiarity with the Vikings’ offense and was essentially figuring it out as he went along. For him to guide the team to a win under those circumstances is remarkable.

The Vikings’ plan for Dobbs was seemingly to give him time to get accustomed to the offense before taking over for the injured Kirk Cousins. It is tough to imagine Dobbs will not be starting next week no matter what.