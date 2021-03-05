Josh Gordon shares that he asked Seahawks for his release

The Seattle Seahawks released Josh Gordon on Thursday, sparking some questions about what led to the move. Gordon proceeded to answer them.

Gordon said on Twitter that he asked the Seahawks for the release.

I personally asked Seahawks for release. The contract was expired but still legally binding… — Flash (@JOSH_GORDONXII) March 5, 2021

Gordon is now a free agent and available to sign with any team. But it seems like his future lies elsewhere.

Gordon shared last week that he is teaming up with Johnny Manziel in the new Fan Controlled Football league.

Gordon turns 30 in April. He had 27 catches for 426 yards in 2019 but did not have any stats last season.

At this point it seems like his NFL career, which has been derailed by suspensions, may be over.

Photo: CLSN Media via CC-BY-SA 4.0