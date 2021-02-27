Josh Gordon joining Johnny Manziel’s team in Fan Controlled Football league

The Fan Controlled Football league is certainly doing what it can to attract big names and exciting narratives.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, wide receiver Josh Gordon will be joining the Zappers, the same team Johnny Manziel plays for.

Former veteran NFL WR Josh Gordon will be returning to play football for the @fcfzappers of the @fcflio, per team owner @BobMenery; who also signed Johnny Manziel to the league. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 27, 2021

This will certainly be something. Gordon openly floated this possibility earlier in the week, and it seemed likely to happen once he put it out there.

Gordon and Manziel are former teammates on the Cleveland Browns and considered themselves good friends. Both had their NFL careers derailed by off-field issues, from Manziel’s work ethic to Gordon’s substance abuse.

Manziel has gotten off to a strange start in the league. If he and Gordon can get on the field together, it should at least be a lot of fun. In Gordon’s case, though, it’s hardly a road back into the NFL.

Photo: CLSN Media via CC-BY-SA 4.0