Josh Gordon suspended again after reinstatement is rescinded

Wide receiver Josh Gordon’s latest chance to resume his NFL career has fallen apart.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Friday that Gordon’s conditional reinstatement has been rescinded, and the Seattle Seahawks receiver has once again been suspended.

#Seahawks WR Josh Gordon's conditional reinstatement has been rescinded and he is now suspended again indefinitely, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 15, 2021

Gordon has to be running out of chances in the NFL at this point, and this latest setback could be the end for his career. Though he’s only 29 years old, he has struggled to overcome his substance abuse issues to the point that he may never play again.

This likely stems from a setback Gordon experienced last month. It marks the ninth suspension of his career, and he hasn’t played since Week 15 in 2019. It’s fair to wonder if that was the last time we’ll see him in the NFL.

Photo: CLSN Media via CC-BY-SA 4.0