Josh Harris sends clear message after Commanders staff changes

Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris sent a clear message in a statement after the team made several staff changes one day after a 45-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Harris said in a statement that he and coach Ron Rivera had agreed on the firings of both defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio and defensive backs coach Brent Vieselmeyer. While Harris’ statement implies that Rivera will be allowed to finish the season, it also suggests that major changes may be coming.

This @Commanders statement from owner Josh Harris appears to pave way for Ron Rivera to finish out the season as head coach, which one team source said is the current feeling in Washington. “I think Ron has earned the right,” the source said. pic.twitter.com/x6zsFxt6lA — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 24, 2023

“I feel exactly how our fans feel today: disappointed and frustrated,” Harris said in the statement. “Our fans deserve a team that can compete with the NFL’s best and win sustainably over the long-term. I will not waver from that mission.”

The Commanders certainly are not competing with the NFL’s best right now. They were outclassed by Dallas on Thursday, and it does not appear coincidental that the team made such big staff changes so quickly after a performance like that.

Rivera does appear safe for the team’s final five games. However, there is plenty of reason to believe he may find himself on the chopping block at the end of the year.