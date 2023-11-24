 Skip to main content
Commanders make big staff changes after latest loss

November 24, 2023
by Grey Papke
Oct 15, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A Washington Commanders helmet on the bench against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Ron Rivera is making a big change as the Washington Commanders’ season rapidly spirals out of control.

The Commanders have fired defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio one day after the team’s embarrassing 45-10 Thanksgiving Day loss to the Dallas Cowboys, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Rivera is expected to call the defense himself for the remainder of the season.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Commanders also parted ways with defensive backs coach Brent Vieselmayer.

The Commanders presumably felt like they needed to do something after a series of very bad losses. In addition to the blowout at the hands of the Cowboys, Washington last week lost an ugly game to the New York Giants, who were being led by third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito.

Rivera himself certainly may be on the hot seat with the team sitting just 4-8, though that change might not come until after the season. Regardless, this may be an effort on his part to try to save his own job before it is too late.

Jack Del Rio, Washington Commanders
