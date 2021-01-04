Josh Jacobs arrested for DUI following car accident

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was arrested for driving while under the influence on Monday following a single-car accident.

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department has confirmed that officers responded to a single-car crash near the airport early Monday morning. Jacobs was found at the scene, and police suspected he was impaired. He was taken to a local hospital to be examined before being transported to Clark County Detention Center, where he was booked for driving while under the influence.

Jacobs, 22, is in his second season with the Raiders. He rushed for 1,065 yards and scored 12 touchdowns in 15 games this season. The former first-round pick has averaged 4.3 yards per carry in 28 career games. He’s one of the most talented young players in the NFL, and we saw an example of that with the way he trucked a defender (video here) earlier this season.

As always, the NFL will conduct an independent investigation into the incident. Jacobs could face a three-game suspension whether he is charged or not.