Video: Josh Jacobs absolutely trucked Falcons’ Darqueze Dennard

Josh Jacobs may be the most underrated running back in the NFL, and the Las Vegas Raiders star showed us a prime example of his tremendous power on Sunday.

During the first half of his team’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, Jacobs lowered his shoulder and ran directly through defensive back Darqueze Dennard. He literally sent Dennard flying through the air and picked up a few extra yards.

Jacobs looked like he may have committed a penalty for lowering his helmet to initiate contact, but no flag was thrown. Even if he were penalized, Raiders coach Jon Gruden probably would not have been upset with him.

We’re used to seeing Derrick Henry abuse defenders like that, but Jacobs showed on that play that he isn’t fun to tackle, either.

Jacobs entered Sunday’s game with 755 rushing yards, which was fourth in the NFL.