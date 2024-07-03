Josh Jacobs has bold prediction about new teammate Jordan Love

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love was impressive in his first full season as a starter last year, and one of his newest teammates believes the best is yet to come.

In an interview on “The Insiders” Tuesday with Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Packers running back Josh Jacobs said he thinks “the sky is the limit” for Green Bay’s offense in 2024. The main reason for that is that Jacobs views Love as a superstar in the making.

“To me, just from what I’ve seen, he has all the traits and all the tools to be a superstar in this league,” Jacobs said. “I think that as he keeps continuing to play and gets experience and becomes more confident in his abilities and what he can do, he’s going to be the next superstar in this league, for sure.”

Jacobs also seemed to take a subtle swipe at his former team, the Las Vegas Raiders. He told NFL Network that he is excited because head coach Matt LaFleur and the Packers’ staff have him “running real routes” this offseason.

“Just to be able to come out and actually show that I can catch the ball more,” Jacobs said. “Not just that but trusting me enough to be able to pick up protections. It’s just so special when you got a guy like Jordan Love back there, and you can’t really just load the box every play, and you make defenses decide what they want to stop. I think that’s going to be the biggest help for me this year.”

Jacobs signed a four-year, $48 million contract with the Packers this offseason. He battled some injuries last year and had a down season, finishing with just 805 rushing yards and 3.5 yards per carry in 13 games. That was a far cry from the NFL-leading 1,653 rushing yards he had in 2022.

With Aaron Jones having left for an NFC North rival, Jacobs should have an opportunity for a huge number of touches in LeFleur’s offense. The 26-year-old back seems plenty confident that his quarterback will be able to get him the ball, which is something that did not happen as often as Jacobs would have liked in Las Vegas last season.