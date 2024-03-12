 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, March 12, 2024

Aaron Jones agrees to sign with Packers rival

March 12, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Aaron Jones in his Green Bay Packers uniform

Oct 5, 2020; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) scores and celebrates a touchdown on the first drive against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game Monday, October 5, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Green Bay Packers parted ways with Aaron Jones on Monday, and the veteran running back is now joining one of his former team’s biggest rivals.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that Jones has agreed to a 1-year, $7 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

Jones was entering the final season of a 4-year, $48 million contract when the Packers cut him on Monday. The two sides were unable to agree to a restructure, so Green Bay instead released Jones and worked out a deal with another star running back.

Jones was one of the most productive running backs in the NFL during his seven seasons with the Packers. He averaged an impressive 5.0 yards per carry in Green Bay and rushed for more than 1,000 yards three times. Jones also made a big impact in the passing game.

The Vikings are making some major changes to their offense. The Jones signing is likely confirmation that they are not bringing back Alexander Mattison, who is also a free agent. Minnesota also agreed to a deal with Sam Darnold on Monday after Kirk Cousins committed to a massive deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

Article Tags

Aaron JonesMinnesota Vikings
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus