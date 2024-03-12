Aaron Jones agrees to sign with Packers rival

The Green Bay Packers parted ways with Aaron Jones on Monday, and the veteran running back is now joining one of his former team’s biggest rivals.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that Jones has agreed to a 1-year, $7 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

Aaron Jones is expected to sign with Vikings on a one-year deal for $7 million, per sources. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 12, 2024

Jones was entering the final season of a 4-year, $48 million contract when the Packers cut him on Monday. The two sides were unable to agree to a restructure, so Green Bay instead released Jones and worked out a deal with another star running back.

Jones was one of the most productive running backs in the NFL during his seven seasons with the Packers. He averaged an impressive 5.0 yards per carry in Green Bay and rushed for more than 1,000 yards three times. Jones also made a big impact in the passing game.

The Vikings are making some major changes to their offense. The Jones signing is likely confirmation that they are not bringing back Alexander Mattison, who is also a free agent. Minnesota also agreed to a deal with Sam Darnold on Monday after Kirk Cousins committed to a massive deal with the Atlanta Falcons.