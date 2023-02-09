Josh Jacobs sends message to Raiders about franchise tag

Josh Jacobs will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason as the Las Vegas Raiders declined his fifth-year option last April. After putting together the best season of his career, keeping Jacobs will now be an expensive proposition for Las Vegas, and the running back made that clear Thursday.

Jacobs told Pro Football Talk Live on Thursday that he would be willing to consider playing on the franchise tag in 2023, but only if the Raiders use the opportunity to significantly improve the team around him. If they want to talk long-term contract, however, Jacobs is clearly expecting to get paid.

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs told us he’d be ok to play on the franchise tag but only if the team loaded up at all other positions and added players around him. But “If you want me to come back as the hero, you better pay me like a hero.” pic.twitter.com/AWx0PJE7LF — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) February 9, 2023

“If you want me to come back as the hero, you better pay me like a hero,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs’ remarks do not come from nowhere. The running back was obviously frustrated with how the Raiders’ season went and he will not want to sign up for another mediocre campaign. After all, he has only played in one playoff game over his four-year career, and he will not want a pace like that to continue.

Jacobs turns 25 on Saturday and is fresh off a season that saw him rush for a league-leading 1,653 yards. He would be a value on the franchise tag at slightly more than $10 million, and figures to command more than that annually on the open market.