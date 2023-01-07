Father of Josh Jacobs in intensive care after emergency surgery

Josh Jacobs will play in Week 18 to try to wrap up the NFL rushing title, but he very easily could have skipped the game if not for one key intervention.

Jacobs’ father Marty underwent emergency heart surgery in Oklahoma this week and Jacobs had to fly back from spending time with him in order to play, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Jacobs asked his father on Friday whether he should play or not, and Marty urged him to do so and plans to watch from the hospital despite being in intensive care.

Marty Jacobs was hospitalized Tuesday, when Jacobs’ six-year-old son Braxton found him in pain and called 911. Marty underwent surgery and remains in the intensive care unit.

Jacobs has quietly had an outstanding season by all metrics. His 1,608 rushing yards lead the NFL, and he is 179 yards ahead of Derrick Henry for the rushing title.