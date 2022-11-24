Surprising player is PFF’s highest-rated RB this season

Josh Jacobs was the subject of trade rumors for a brief period over the summer, but the veteran running back has been the focal point of the Las Vegas Raiders offense this season. According to one metric, he has been the best player in the NFL at his position.

Pro Football Focus has Jacobs as the highest-graded running back in the NFL through Week 11.

Most people did not see that coming. Jacobs was the only Raiders starter who played in the Hall of Fame Game during the preseason. That led to speculation that Josh McDaniels did not view him as part of the team’s plans and might have been trying to showcase him for a potential trade. McDaniels, who reportedly made Jacobs a centerpiece of his recruiting pitch when he interviewed with the Raiders, insisted he had a lot of confidence in the running back.

McDaniels wasn’t lying. Jacobs has rushed for 930 yards and seven touchdowns this season. He also has 34 catches for 251 yards.

Of course, PFF’s ratings often invite scrutiny. Many pointed out that Saquon Barkley was not included in the top five, and the New York Giants star’s 953 rushing yards rank second in the NFL. As Patrick Mahomes could tell you, PFF ratings have some flaws. Either way, Jacobs is having a phenomenal year.