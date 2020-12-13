Josh Jacobs appears to troll fantasy owners before game

Las Vegas running back Josh Jacobs sat out last week’s game because of an ankle injury, and those who follow him on social media thought he was going to miss Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts as well.

Roughly an hour before kickoff, Jacobs wrote on his Instagram story that he would not be playing. He then acknowledged the fantasy football community by saying there are “a lot of hot fantasy owners.”

#Raiders’ RB Josh Jacobs is active today, but he posted on his Instagram story that he’s not playing. And he included a message to your fantasy team on the bottom. pic.twitter.com/0bx8zpFWBV — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 13, 2020

Either Jacobs was somehow uncertain of his own status, or he was simply trolling fantasy players. The former first-round pick was on the field running around during pregame warmups, and all indications were that he was a full-go to face the Colts.

Week 14 is typically the first week of the fantasy playoffs, so Jacobs may have simply been having some fun. The second-year back has rushed for nearly 800 yards and nine touchdowns this season, and you can watch this play if you want to see how dominant he has been. Fantasy owners certainly need him for the playoffs.