Josh Lambo suing Jaguars over Urban Meyer’s treatment of him

Josh Lambo has filed a lawsuit against the Jacksonville Jaguars over the way he was treated by Urban Meyer and the organization.

Lambo’s attorneys filed a lawsuit in the 4th Judicial Circuit Court in Duval County on Tuesday, according to the Tampa Bay Times. The former kicker is seeking $3.5 million in lost wages due to him being cut by the Jags, plus damages for emotional distress.

Lambo signed a 4-year contract with the Jags in 2019. However, he was cut by the Jags in September after going 0-for-3 on field goals to begin the season and 5-for-7 on extra point attempts.

In December, Lambo went pubic with an allegation about Meyer’s mistreatment of him. Lambo claimed that the former Jaguars head coach kicked him before a preseason game and told him to making his “f—ing kicks.” Lambo says he told Meyer not to f—ing kick him again. The incident came after Lambo missed field goals in the team’s first two preseason games.

The lawsuit claims that Meyer created a hostile workplace and violated the law by striking him. Lambo also claims that the Jags violated a whistleblower law by cutting him after the kicker approached the team’s legal counsel about what happened.

The team insists they gave Lambo the opportunity to speak with them, but he says he has no recollection of such an offer.

Meyer has also disputed the way Lambo described the incident between them.

In addition to seeking his pay for 2021, Lambo wants “compensation for any special damages sustained as emotional stress and reputational harm and litigation fees,” according to the Times. The lawsuit also seeks any documentation related to the workplace environment under Meyer.

Lambo, 31, kicked in four games in 2020 and three games in 2021. The Steelers picked up Lambo in November before releasing him a week later. Lambo led the league in field goal percentage (97.1 percent) in 2019. Meyer was fired by the Jags after just 13 games last season, which was his first ever in the NFL.