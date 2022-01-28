Report: Josh McCown a finalist for 1 head coach job

Josh McCown has no experience coaching at either the NFL or collegiate level, but the former quarterback reportedly has a real shot at landing a head coaching job heading into 2022.

McCown was in Houston on Friday for a second interview with the Texans, according to Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. McCown has expressed to the team how badly he wants the job and is considered a finalist.

Former NFL quarterback Josh McCown is in Houston today for a second interview with the #Texans about their head coaching job, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. McCown has told the team he’s all-in. Now, he’s the first known finalist. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 28, 2022

McCown interviewed for the Texans job last year before Houston hired David Culley. The team was heavily criticized for considering McCown due to his lack of experience. Apparently that is not a major concern for them.

There is at least one other team that has spoken with McCown, though the Texans are clearly his most realistic option.

McCown played for 12 different teams during his NFL career, including the Texans in 2020. He was one of the most highly respected players in the league. But, again, he has no prior head coaching experience. Houston would be taking a risk by hiring him, especially the complicated Deshaun Watson situation still playing out.

Photo: New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown throws the ball during warm ups. The New York Jets host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6 on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com