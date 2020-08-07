Josh McCown cracks great joke about Tom Brady learning new playbook

Tom Brady is doing something this offseason that he hasn’t had to do for the last 20 years, and that is learn an entirely new offensive system. In that sense, you could say the six-time Super Bowl champion is the anti-Josh McCown. And McCown knows it.

Brady opened up this week about the challenges he has faced in trying to learn the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offense. McCown, who has played for 11 different teams since being drafted by the Arizona Cardinals back in 2002, had a great reaction to Brady’s comments.

Finally, something I might do better than Tom https://t.co/7NjF3IfZMq — Josh McCown (@JoshMcCown12) August 7, 2020

McCown has spent almost his entire career as a backup, and that has led to him bouncing from one team to the next. Brady, on the other hand, shocked the NFL by leaving the New England Patriots after he spent two decades there. Any new playbooks he has seen prior to this offseason have probably included minor changes, whereas McCown has started fresh numerous times.

For what it’s worth, that isn’t the only funny joke McCown has cracked since Brady decided to sign with the Buccs. The journeyman is really getting the most out of Brady’s big move.