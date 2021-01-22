 Skip to main content
Report: Josh McCown interviews for Texans head coach job

January 22, 2021
by Grey Papke

Josh McCown

The Houston Texans have interviewed a surprising candidate for their head coach vacancy.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Texans interviewed longtime NFL quarterback Josh McCown for their head coach position. The team also sat down with a more conventional candidate in veteran coach Jim Caldwell.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Texans are serious about McCown as a candidate, but would want to put one former head coach on staff if they hired him.

McCown certainly hasn’t been on anyone’s radar as a serious head coaching candidate. The veteran quarterback has made clear that this is the route he wants to take, but there wasn’t really any indication that he was already seeking out jobs, or that anyone was interested in speaking to him.

That said, McCown spent time with the Texans in 2020 after being signed off the Eagles’ practice squad in November. That means the team got a first-hand look at the 41-year-old and how he interacts with teammates. Clearly they came away impressed enough with what they saw to at least want to talk with McCown.

That said, there wouldn’t be much precedent for a hire like this. Quarterbacks retiring to immediately go into broadcasting is one thing, but immediately jumping in as a head coach would be something else entirely.

One has to wonder how Houston’s disgruntled quarterback would feel about an out-of-the-box hire like this one.

