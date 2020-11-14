Josh McCown wants to be NFL coach after retiring

Josh McCown has had one of the most interesting NFL careers in recent memory, moving all throughout the league as a trusted backup quarterback. That experience could lead him down another path in the league after retiring.

McCown said Friday that he would like to embark on an NFL coaching career after ending his playing career.

“The longer I’ve been in this game and been around these guys, I see real value in being able to be a part of an organization and compete at the highest level,” McCown said, via Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk. “Yeah, absolutely. When that day comes, I could definitely see myself doing that and hopefully just be able to get in and serve a team and help them. Help them in the pursuit of getting better daily and obviously chasing a championship. Yeah, one of these days whenever that happens, whenever I finally take the cleats off, I definitely see that in the future.”

A number of successful coaches spent the bulk of their NFL careers as backup quarterbacks. Doug Pederson and Frank Reich both come to mind. McCown has been around the game so long that he’s certainly picked up a ton of tips and expertise that would come in handy. He seems to know that, too.