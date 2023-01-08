Josh McDaniels does not want Tom Brady?

The Las Vegas Raiders are viewed by many as the most logical suitor for Tom Brady if the star quarterback chooses to play next season. One of the main reasons for that is that Josh McDaniels and Brady have a close relationship from when the Raiders coach was the offensive coordinator in New England. But is it possible McDaniels does not want a reunion?

Outkick’s Jason Cole reported this week that Raiders owner Mark Davis has grown “increasingly impatient” with how long it has taken to rebuild the franchise into a Super Bowl contender. Davis is also frustrated that visiting fans have been flooding Allegiant Stadium. According to one former Raiders executive, those are some of the reasons Davis wants to lure Brady to Las Vegas.

That same executive expressed doubt that McDaniels feels the same way about the 45-year-old quarterback.

“Mark is embarrassed,” the former exec said. “He was pissed last year when the Chiefs and Bears brought so many fans to town. Now it’s happening every week. He wants it to stop. He wanted Brady before when Jon Gruden finally turned it down and now, he wants Brady again. Mark thinks having McDaniels is going to be the key.

“But I’m hearing McDaniels is not so sure.”

Davis is said to have wanted Brady back in 2020, but Jon Gruden nixed the deal. Brady then signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Davis’ feelings have not changed, but McDaniels is reportedly concerned about having no long-term solution at quarterback.

A former Patriots executive noted to Cole that McDaniels “believes he can train a quarterback.” That is why he may prefer to draft and develop a player over signing Brady.

“Maybe you beg Brady to come and take a quarterback (in the draft) anyway, but that’s a tough go to take that high a pick and not use it to shore up the team when you’re obviously going for it,” the ex-Patriots staffer said. “I don’t know how you keep the owner happy and plan for the future at the same time in this situation.”

Brady has yet to say whether he will play in 2023. There have been plenty of intriguing possibilities floated for where he might end up. The Raiders make the most sense because of the McDaniels connection. If McDaniels doesn’t want Brady, that will complicate things even more.