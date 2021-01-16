Josh McDaniels to interview for Eagles head coach job

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels may be getting a second shot as an NFL head coach.

According to Bo Wulf and Zac Jackson of The Athletic, the Philadelphia Eagles are set to interview McDaniels for their vacant head coaching position on Sunday. McDaniels has even begun the process of sounding out potential members of a coaching staff if he is hired, though this will only be his first interview with Philadelphia.

The 44-year-old McDaniels would be a controversial hire for many reasons. Eagles fans don’t particularly care for the Patriots. Plus, there’s the matter of McDaniels infamously backing out of the Indianapolis Colts job three years ago after initially accepting it.

McDaniels hasn’t had a ton of interviews in recent years, in part because of his pickiness. The Eagles have a long track record of being a solid organization with recent success, though, which could attract McDaniels. The question some Eagles fans are probably asking is whether he’s worth trying to attract.