Josh McDaniels has key backer in Raiders head coach candidacy

Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders appear to have strong mutual interest, and there are key differences between this search and others McDaniels has been involved in.

The fact that McDaniels agreed to an interview with the Raiders is seen as a major signal that the Patriots offensive coordinator is serious about the opportunity, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports. More notably, McDaniels has the backing of New England coach Bill Belichick, which La Canfora reports has not always been the case for every opening.

There is always some doubt about McDaniels’ commitment after he backed out of the Indianapolis Colts job in 2018. In light of the reports that have come out about the Raiders position, that seems unwarranted here. Belichick’s backing is a big deal, especially since McDaniels has been picky about head coaching opportunities in recent years.

McDaniels met with the Raiders on Friday and is interviewing for the position on Saturday. The job is likely his if he wants it.

Photo: Oct 29, 2018; Orchard Park, NY, USA; New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports