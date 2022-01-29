Josh McDaniels all but guaranteed Raiders job?

Josh McDaniels has been rumored to be the leading candidate for the Las Vegas Raiders job, but a new report suggests there may not be any other candidates already.

McDaniels was willing to accept an interview request from the Raiders only if there was a guarantee he would be offered the job, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. In turn, the Raiders told McDaniels that if he was offered the position, he needed to be prepared to accept.

McDaniels infamously backed out of the Indianapolis Colts job in 2018, and the Raiders reportedly seem determined to avoid a similar fate. McDaniels, for his part, may well have made his reported ask as a signal that he was fully committed to the possibility of getting the position.

At this point, amid all the rumors, it would be a surprise if McDaniels does not land the position. He supposedly has big plans for the team’s quarterback, and the Raiders appear eager to make him head coach.

Photo: Oct 29, 2018; Orchard Park, NY, USA; New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports