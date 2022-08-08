Josh McDaniels responds to trade rumors surrounding key player

Whether he meant to or not, Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels sparked trade rumors around one of his key players in the team’s first preseason game. On Monday, he tried to quiet that speculation.

McDaniels was scrutinized for playing running back Josh Jacobs in Thursday’s Hall of Fame Game, especially since no other Raiders starters took part. The decision led some to wonder if the Raiders were trying to showcase Jacobs as a trade chip. McDaniels denied that was the case.

“”JJ’s a guy we know what he’s done. We have a lot of confidence in JJ. He did well with his opportunities. We have no desire to do that (trade) at all,” McDaniels said.

McDaniels had previously said he likes to make sure running backs get to see some game action in the preseason. That reasoning did not necessarily put an end to speculation that Jacobs, who is headed into the final year of his contract, might be on the market.

Jacobs is just 24 and has two 1,000-yard seasons to his name. Plus, McDaniels apparently made him a centerpiece of his recruiting pitch when seeking the Raiders job. Perhaps we can take McDaniels at his word.