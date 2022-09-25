Report: Josh McDaniels heard from ownership after Raiders’ loss

Josh McDaniels is 0-3 as the Las Vegas Raiders’ head coach, and that is causing frustration within the building.

The Raiders lost a heartbreaker to the Tennessee Titans by a score of 24-22 on Sunday, with the team failing to convert a potentially game-tying two-point conversion with 1:14 left. The loss dropped the Raiders to 0-3, a huge disappointment for a team that harbored playoff aspirations prior to the season.

That unhappiness apparently went all the way up to Raiders owner Mark Davis. According to Paul Gutierrez of ESPN, McDaniels had a closed-door meeting with Davis prior to the coach’s media availability Sunday.

#Raiders coach Josh McDaniels enters interview room after a lengthy closed-door meeting with owner Mark Davis. — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) September 25, 2022

Obviously, no one is suggesting that McDaniels’ job is in any danger after just three weeks. This does illustrate how frustrated the Raiders are with their poor start, though.

There have been some unusual claims to come out of the Raiders so far during McDaniels’ tenure. While all three losses have been close, the inability to get over the hump is disappointing, and tweaks certainly may be necessary.