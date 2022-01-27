Raiders owner wants to hire Josh McDaniels as head coach?

There have been varying reports about the Las Vegas Raiders’ level of interest in Josh McDaniels as their next head coach, but it sounds like McDaniels has a legitimate shot at landing the job.

The Raiders have put in a request with the New England Patriots to interview McDaniels, according to multiple reports. They’re hoping to sit down with the offensive coordinator on Friday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media says Raiders owner Mark Davis has been eyeing McDaniels for weeks.

#Raiders owner Mark Davis has had interest in Josh McDaniels for weeks. Hard to imagine he puts in the request without believing McDaniels would take the job. This all gets real tomorrow. https://t.co/IoFaERAxBX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 27, 2022

The Raiders are also interested in Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler for their vacant general manager position. Rapoport says they could hire both if their interview with McDaniels goes well.

A report on Wednesday claimed the Raiders’ interest in McDaniels had rapidly faded, but that does not appear to be the case.

McDaniels interviewed for at least one head coach job last offseason. He infamously backed out after agreeing to become a team’s head coach a few years ago. Because of that and his previous NFL head coaching gig, McDaniels has had to tread lightly during recent hiring cycles.

While his resume as an offensive coordinator is as good as it gets, McDaniels already had one failed stint as a head coach. He lasted less than two seasons with the Denver Broncos in 2009 and 2010, finishing with an 11-17 record. McDaniels knows his next head coaching opportunity could be his last, which is why he has been so selective.

Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports