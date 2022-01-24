Josh McDaniels could go to Raiders as part of package deal?

Josh McDaniels has not generated much buzz as a head coaching candidate since the regular season ended, but the Las Vegas Raiders are one team that has reportedly been keeping an eye on him. Should the Raiders hire another member of the New England Patriots organization, that may be a sign that they intend to pursue McDaniels as well.

During an appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Morning Show” Monday, Adam Schefter floated the idea of the Raiders hiring McDaniels as part of a package deal. They have requested permission to interview Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler for their vacant general manager position. If Ziegler gets the job, and Schefter thinks he could, it would make sense for him to want McDaniels as his head coach.

“I don’t believe that as of this morning the Raiders have even put in a permission slip. Until they do, it’s not real. But if they do, then I would say it’s on,” Schefter said. “I think Dave Ziegler is right in the thick of that. I think if Dave Ziegler takes that job, it’s only logical to deduce that he would have interest in Josh. So that’s something that just continues to float out there. We’ll see what the Raiders decide to do, but yes, that’s probably wise to pay attention to.”

There has been talk of McDaniels wanting control over personnel if he takes another head coaching job. Schefter notes that it would, in theory, be easy for him to have a say in those decisions if he is working under Ziegler. The ESPN insider went as far as to say the Raiders job will be McDaniels’ if he wants it should Las Vegas hire Ziegler.

McDaniels interviewed for at least one head coach job last offseason. He infamously backed out after agreeing to become a team’s head coach a few years ago. Because of that and his previous NFL head coaching gig, McDaniels has had to tread lightly during recent hiring cycles.

While his resume as an offensive coordinator is as good as it gets, McDaniels already had one failed stint as a head coach. He lasted less than two seasons with the Denver Broncos in 2009 and 2010, finishing with an 11-17 record. McDaniels knows his next head coaching opportunity could be his last, which is why he has been so selective.

Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports