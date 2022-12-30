Josh McDaniels does not sound optimistic about Raiders’ QB situation

Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels did not exactly mince words when it comes to his team’s quarterback situation on Friday.

The Raiders have announced that they are benching starter Derek Carr for the remainder of the season and giving fourth-year backup Jarrett Stidham the chance to start instead. On Friday, McDaniels said Stidham is excited for the opportunity, but pretty strongly implied that he is not expecting much.

#Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, on new starting QB Jarret Stidham: "I've seen a guy eager for his opportunity…I've no delusions of grandeur in terms of this is going to be perfect." — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) December 30, 2022

McDaniels said when announcing Carr’s benching was that he wanted to get a look at younger players like Stidham. Friday’s quote sure does not make him sound too excited about getting a glimpse of Stidham, who is a fourth-year backup on his second NFL team.

The reality is that the Raiders want to make sure nothing happens to Carr so they can get rid of him in the offseason. McDaniels cannot just come out and say that, but nobody believes the Raiders view Stidham as a quarterback of the future.