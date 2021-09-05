Josh Norman trying to revive career by signing with 49ers

Josh Norman can no longer be counted as one of the elite cornerbacks in the NFL, but the veteran is still trying to revive his career with a new team.

Norman agreed to a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, according to multiple reports. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported that Norman can earn up to $2.5 million as part of the contract, well above the minimum.

It wasn’t long ago that Norman was among the best in the league when he was with the Carolina Panthers. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2015, his final season in Carolina. He parlayed that success into a free agent deal with Washington, where he consistently failed to live up to expectations before ultimately being released. He spent 2020 with the Buffalo Bills, where his most memorable moment isn’t exactly one he’ll want on his highlight reel.

Norman will fit in as secondary depth for the 49ers. The 33-year-old will also provide some veteran leadership in the locker room. That role might be similar to the one Richard Sherman filled for the Niners before he left as a free agent.