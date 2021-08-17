 Skip to main content
Josh Rosen cut by 49ers and will be looking for his fifth NFL team

August 17, 2021
by Larry Brown

Josh Rosen

Josh Rosen’s unimpressive NFL career continues to dwindle.

The San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday waived Rosen. Rosen was behind Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance on the team’s depth chart and competing with Nate Sudfeld for the No. 3 quarterback job.

During the 49ers’ preseason game on Saturday, Rosen went 10/15 for 93 yards and an ugly interception.

When he was drafted No. 10 overall by the Arizona Cardinals in 2018, Rosen said that the nine teams that passed on him made a mistake. Pretty soon, we’re going to find out that the Cardinals and every team to sign him since then are the ones that made mistakes.

Rosen has been bad every time he’s gotten a chance to play in NFL games. Now he’s competing for third-string QB jobs and being cut. He might not last in the NFL much longer with the way he is going.

