Josh Rosen cut by 49ers and will be looking for his fifth NFL team

Josh Rosen’s unimpressive NFL career continues to dwindle.

The San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday waived Rosen. Rosen was behind Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance on the team’s depth chart and competing with Nate Sudfeld for the No. 3 quarterback job.

The #49ers are waiving QB Josh Rosen, source says. Rosen mentioned recently he wasn’t getting enough reps in practice. A chance to latch on elsewhere for the rest of camp now. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 17, 2021

During the 49ers’ preseason game on Saturday, Rosen went 10/15 for 93 yards and an ugly interception.

Josh Rosen survived 2 days after making this pass, which may have been 2 days too long pic.twitter.com/cJ0r2GHvxy — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) August 17, 2021

When he was drafted No. 10 overall by the Arizona Cardinals in 2018, Rosen said that the nine teams that passed on him made a mistake. Pretty soon, we’re going to find out that the Cardinals and every team to sign him since then are the ones that made mistakes.

Rosen has been bad every time he’s gotten a chance to play in NFL games. Now he’s competing for third-string QB jobs and being cut. He might not last in the NFL much longer with the way he is going.