Ex-Ohio State star gets coaching promotion with Lions

Former Ohio State quarterback JT Barrett appears to be moving up in the world of coaching.

The former Buckeyes star is being promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach by the Detroit Lions. Barrett spent last season with the Lions as an offensive assistant, and apparently impressed enough to warrant the promotion.

The #Lions have hired former Ohio State QB JT Barrett as their assistant QBs coach and Shaun Dion Hamilton as assistant LBs coach. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 8, 2023

The Lions added Barrett to their staff prior to the 2022 season. That was his first coaching position at any level.

Barrett played for Ohio State from 2014 to 2017, where he set a number of school records as a four-year starter. Notably, he also went 4-0 against Michigan, which is obviously a big deal in Columbus. The Lions were widely praised for their offense last season, so Barrett is clearly doing something right no matter what role he was in.