Judge reaches decision on Dak Prescott sexual assault lawsuit

Police last month decided not to pursue charges against Dak Prescott after a woman accused the Dallas Cowboys quarterback of sexual assault, and a lawsuit against him has now been thrown out as well.

A judge in Collin County, Texas, dismissed the sexual assault lawsuit against Prescott on Wednesday, according to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. A hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 13 to determine if sanctions are warranted against the Fort Worth woman who made the allegations against Prescott.

The judge, Angela Tucker, ruled that the accusation was unfounded.

“Despite [the accusers] and her legal team’s relentless efforts to extort money and damage Dak’s reputation, justice has consistently prevailed and will continue to do so,” Prescott’s attorney, Levi G. McCathern, said in a statement to the Dallas Morning News.

The woman who made the allegations filed a complaint in March claiming Prescott sexually assaulted her in the back of an SUV outside a strip club in 2017.

Prescott filed a lawsuit against the woman in March after his attorneys said they received correspondence from the woman’s legal counsel two months earlier demanding $100 million. Prescott’s lawyers claim the woman was trying to extort the quarterback by demanding money in exchange for not pursuing criminal charges.

Prescott denied the allegation and said the woman was making a money grab attempt by accusing him of “a rape case I obviously did not do.”

Prescott had one of his best seasons as a pro last year with 4,516 passing yards, 36 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. The Cowboys had another disappointing playoff exit with a first-round blowout loss at the hands of the Green Bay Packers.

Prescott has been seeking a contract extension from the Cowboys, and there have been reports that he wants a record-breaking salary.