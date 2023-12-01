Teammate has funny comment about Bailey Zappe’s strengths as QB

Bailey Zappe will be starting for the New England Patriots in their Week 13 game at home against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. As all signs on Wednesday pointed to Zappe starting, Patriots wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster was asked by reporters to talk about the new starting quarterback.

Smith-Schuster was asked for Zappe’s strengths, and the receiver gave a funny response.

First, Smith-Schuster praised Zappe for his good looks.

JuJu Smith-Schuster mentioned handsomeness as one of Bailey Zappe’s greatest strengths (Zappe was behind me when I asked) pic.twitter.com/7irmgqtGuS — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) November 29, 2023

“He’s a handsome dude, man,” Smith-Schuster began. “He plays very well. And when he makes a decision — it’s made.”

That’s a nice compliment to Zappe.

The second-year quarterback out of Western Kentucky appeared in four games last season and made two starts. He gave the Patriots an initial spark, but he eventually came back to earth. Zappe has appeared in four games this season and looked just as bad as Mac Jones. This will be his first start of the season.

New England doesn’t have a good quarterback option right now, but at least Zappe is a handsome dude.

Brady, Garoppolo, Zappe. The Patriots know how to pick ’em.