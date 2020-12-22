JuJu Smith-Schuster doubles down on his pregame logo dance

It’s safe to say no amount of criticism is going to stop JuJu Smith-Schuster from his pregame dances on other teams’ logos.

Smith-Schuster’s yearlong practice became a point of controversy last Monday when the Buffalo Bills used it as motivation before their 26-15 win over Pittsburgh. A week later, the Steelers receiver is brushing off the criticism and doing the same to the Cincinnati Bengals.

And here it is (videography by Chase Claypool) https://t.co/BzWL081XTJ pic.twitter.com/kPOEKGTbVI — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 21, 2020

Smith-Schuster has done this all year. He’s not going to stop now just because one team made an issue of it. That was pretty clear judging by these quotes from earlier in the week.

The 24-year-old receiver has caught seven touchdown passes in 2020, and his Steelers are 11-2. No reason to stop with numbers like that.