Josh Allen mentioned JuJu Smith-Schuster’s dancing during pregame speech

December 14, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Josh Allen

JuJu Smith-Schuster posted what may have seemed like a lighthearted video on social media prior to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night, but it clearly motivated the home team. We know that because some Bills players admitted it after their win, and Josh Allen also addressed it before the game kicked off.

A video shared by the Bills showed Allen giving some of his teammates a pep talk before they took the field in Buffalo. The quarterback could be heard saying, “Let them do all the f—ing talking and the dancing, we do the work.”

Smith-Schuster posted a video on his TikTok account before the game that showed him dancing on the Bills’ midfield logo. You can see it here.

Bills safety Jordan Poyer said after Buffalo’s convincing 26-15 win that the video lit a fire under his team. Allen mentioning it during his pregame pep talk is further proof of that.

Photo: Erik Drost/Flickr via CC-BY 2.0

