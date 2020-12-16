JuJu Smith-Schuster does not regret dancing on Bills logo

JuJu Smith-Schuster may have motivated the Buffalo Bills with his pregame antics on Sunday night, but the Pittsburgh Steelers star does not plan on making any changes to his routine.

Smith-Schuster told reporters on Wednesday that he is “not going to stop being myself.” He said dancing on the opposing team’s logo before road games is something he has done all season and will continue to do.

“This is something I’ve been doing since the start of the season, midseason. I even did it on the Cowboys’ logo, so it’s not just their logo,” Smith-Schuster said, via Chris Adamski of the Tribune-Review. “I’ll probably just keep doing it. I’m just having fun … At the end of the day, as long as we go out there and play, that’s how it works.”

Smith-Schuster shared a video on his TikTok account prior to kickoff of Pittsburgh’s game in Buffalo that showed him dancing on the Bills’ logo. You can watch the clip here.

After Buffalo’s convincing 26-15 win over the Steelers, Bills safety Jordan Poyer said Smith-Schuster’s video lit a fire under him and his teammates. The Bills were definitely aware of it before they took the field, as Josh Allen mentioned it while firing up the team in a pregame speech.

Smith-Schuster is right that dancing and trash talk don’t decide the outcome of a game, but you have to wonder if all of his teammates agree with him giving the opposition free motivation.