Julian Edelman announces retirement in emotional video message

Julian Edelman officially announced his retirement as a New England Patriot in an emotional video message.

Seated in a chair on the field at Gillette Stadium, Edelman looks around as career highlights are played. The wide receiver then makes the announcement before thanking owner Robert Kraft, coach Bill Belichick, and his teammates and coaches.

“I’ve always said I’m gonna go until the wheels come off, and they finally have fallen off,” Edelman said, citing his knee injury as the reason for his retirement.

Edelman was officially released by New England earlier Monday. He ends his career having played 11 years with the team. He’s a three-time Super Bowl champion, winning MVP of Super Bowl LIII.

Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia via CC-by-SA 3.0