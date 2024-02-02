Julian Edelman reveals what Chiefs must do to be considered a dynasty

The Kansas City Chiefs have played in three of the last four Super Bowls and won two of them, but Julian Edelman does not think they are a dynasty quite yet.

In an interview with Complex Sports, the former New England Patriots wide receiver said the Chiefs are “well on their way” to becoming a dynasty, but they need to win a third title before he would bestow the title upon them.

The Chiefs are knocking on the door of being a dynasty, but need one more chip to solidify it. 🏆 "You gotta have three to be in the dynasty talk."- Julian Edelman LINK TO OUR FULL INTERVIEW WITH @Edelman11 and @RobGronkowski: https://t.co/sdmCPNSewb pic.twitter.com/Ut6o0pqyae — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) February 2, 2024

“Gotta have three to be in the dynasty talk, and they’re well on their way,” Edelman said. “They could not win it this year and then come back and win it next year and that’s still a dynasty.”

Edelman’s threshold may be high, but it is worth noting that Patrick Mahomes himself uses the same standard. Edelman himself would know too, as he was a three-time Super Bowl winner with New England.

If the Chiefs can make it three in five years, even their most ardent critics would struggle to argue that they do not qualify as a dynasty. The flip side, however, is that a defeat may leave them with a more modest legacy depending on how things go for them in the next few years.