Patrick Mahomes explains what Chiefs need to do to be a dynasty

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have won two Super Bowl titles in the last four years, but the quarterback does not think the franchise qualifies as a dynasty just yet.

In an interview with Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Mahomes said the Chiefs need to win a third championship before they can consider themselves a dynasty.

"I think we're the beginning of one…I always say you gotta win 3."@jjones9 asked @PatrickMahomes if he believes the Chiefs are dynasty team. pic.twitter.com/7eMSVgTKlh — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) July 24, 2023

“I think we’re in the beginning of one,” Mahomes said. “I think in dynasties, I always say you gotta win three. Our job is to do whatever we can to win as many as we can and not have any regrets when we step off the field, and I think if we keep the mentality that we have, then we can look back at the end of our career and decide if we’re a dynasty or not.”

This is similar to the answer that Mahomes gave after the team’s Super Bowl win in February. Setting a number on it is interesting, but it is tough to argue with his definition.

The Chiefs could already be there, but Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers foiled their quest for back-to-back Super Bowl titles in 2021. That can be the goal this year.