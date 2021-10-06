Julian Edelman discusses whether Tom Brady recruited him to Tampa

Julian Edelman and Tom Brady have a notoriously close relationship. So close, in fact, that there was ample speculation that Edelman might opt to join Brady in Tampa even after the wide receiver announced his retirement.

Edelman’s retirement has stuck, but the former wide receiver didn’t exactly bat aside speculation when asked if Brady had tried to recruit him to the Buccaneers.

“Did you receive a phone call from Tommy, ‘Hey, you wanna join me?'” David Ortiz asked Edelman on Barstool Sports’ “Call Him Papi” podcast.

“I can neither confirm nor can I deny,” Edelman replied, via Nick O’Malley of MassLive.

The chatter about Edelman playing in Tampa isn’t new, and it’s something that the former Patriots receiver has had fun with before. It makes sense as a rumor, after all, considering how close he and Brady are.

Edelman retired because of a knee injury that left him unable to play. That more than anything else precludes any comeback attempt.

