Julian Edelman toys with fans over rumors of him playing for Bucs

Julian Edelman has already said he has no intention of coming out of retirement to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or any other team, but that has not put a stop to the speculation. Now, Edelman seems to be getting in on the fun.

Edelman was a guest on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Thursday, and he spoke extensively about the knee injury that led to his decision to call it a career. He said his knee issue is a result of “years of grinding” and various torn ligaments. Edelman then joked that his knee felt a little better while he spent time in the South Florida heat.

“I am in South Beach. The joints do feel pretty nice out here. I mean, we’re over here … naw, we’ll see,” Edelman said with a wink.

You can see the video below, but beware that it contains some inappropriate language:

Chatting with #Patriots LEGEND @Edelman11 & he tells us what's going on with his knee & what led to his retirement #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/xCHbqc6sIn — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 13, 2021

Edelman took part in a group video chat to raise money for charity during the draft, and Tom Brady joked during the event that his former teammate wants to play for the Bucs but is too scared to tell Bill Belichick. McAfee then said Edelman would be dumb to not join Brady in Tampa Bay, but Edelman squashed the talk on Twitter.

Things could change in a year, but Edelman already has a gig lined up for the 2021 NFL season. He’d still be playing if it weren’t for the knee injury, so we doubt he’s going to suit up for the Bucs or any other team in the near future.

The Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski Tampa party continues! Treat yourself or a friend with this great Tampa Fiesta shirt. You can buy it here.

Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia via CC-by-SA 3.0