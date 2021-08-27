Julian Edelman reveals funny nickname Randy Moss had for him

Randy Moss had countless accomplishments during his NFL career, but the nickname he had for Julian Edelman apparently did not catch on. It did, however, provide a source of entertainment for his former teammate.

Edelman discussed what it was like to play alongside Moss during an appearance on Cris Carter’s “WR1” podcast this week. He described Moss as an “awesome teammate” and said the Hall of Famer is often misunderstood. Edelman then chuckled when he recalled the nickname Moss gave him, which was “Edel-nut.”

“Every day he’d come in, he used to call me “Edel-nut,” Edelman said, per Isiah Houde of Patriots Wire. “He goes, ‘Hey, Edel-nut. 98 first round. You better get to know me … there’s about 15 to 16 of you out here Julian Edelman, but there’s only one Randy Moss. 98, first round. Get to know me.’ And then just walk off.”

Edelman didn’t really explain the origin of the nickname, but it’s awfully close to the nickname that Rob Gronkowski revealed the Patriots had for Edelman when he was with the team. Apparently that spanned multiple eras in New England.

Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia via CC-by-SA 3.0