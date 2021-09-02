Julian Edelman has great reaction to Tom Brady ripping on Mike Vrabel

Tom Brady and Mike Vrabel are former teammates who have maintained a close friendship, but you would never know it from the way they talk about one another. Brady fired the latest shot, and it may have even surprised Julian Edelman.

Brady spoke about Vrabel during the latest episode of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ YouTube series “In the Current.” He said the Tennessee Titans coach is “kind of an a–hole when you get to know him.” Brady, a Michigan alum, also mentioned how Vrabel went to Ohio State. The seven-time Super Bowl champion then ridiculed Vrabel for being “fat and out of shape.”

Here’s the clip:

Tom Brady and Mike Vrabel out here taking shots at one another. No limits. (via @Buccaneers 'In the Current' YouTube series)pic.twitter.com/nMQwcFB189 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 2, 2021

As you can see, Brady didn’t hold back. Edelman reacted the same way as many others.

Tell us how you really feel TB https://t.co/ibprxdi8ZV — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) September 2, 2021

Brady’s comments only continued what has been an offseason loaded with smack talk between him and Vrabel. The former Patriots linebacker recently cracked a great joke about a photo that featured him and Brady’s son. After that, Brady had some funny comments about how Vrabel has changed over the years. Hopefully they keep it going.

The Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski Tampa party continues! Treat yourself or a friend with this great Tampa Fiesta shirt. You can buy it here.