Julian Edelman had hilarious reaction to big bet on Patriots going south

You win some and you lose some in sports gambling, and Julian Edelman definitely lost some this weekend.

The former New England Patriots receiver made a big bet on the team heading into the Wild Card round. Edelman bet $50,000 that the Patriots would make the Super Bowl, which would have paid $375,000 had it hit.

Unfortunately for Edelman, the bet most definitely did not hit. New England got shelled by the Buffalo Bills, losing 47-17 in a game that was never close.

Edelman had a hilarious reaction to his bet going down the tubes. He posted the “I am never going to financially recover from this” meme from “Tiger King” with his face edited in. He also jokingly asked his sportsbook what their return policy was.

.@wynnbet whats your return policy? — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) January 16, 2022

Edelman, who played his entire 11-season NFL career with the Patriots, was going to go down with his team. But alas, go down Edelman did indeed.

There is a bright side for Edelman though. If he manages to win on the other bet that he placed for the playoffs, he could still walk away a winner overall.

Photo: Sep 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Former New England Patriots Julian Edelman is honored during halftime against the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports