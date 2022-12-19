 Skip to main content
Video: Julian Edelman has fitting reaction to Patriots-Raiders ending

December 18, 2022
by Grey Papke
Julian Edelman smiles

Oct 10, 2019; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) smiles during warmups before a game against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Julian Edelman reacted the same way most New England Patriots fans likely did to the final play of the team’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Edelman was actually in Las Vegas to attend Sunday’s game in person, meaning he was able to provide an instant reaction to New England’s disastrous final play. Edelman shared his response in a video, in which he dumbfoundedly asks “What the f— are we doing?” before angrily throwing his baseball cap at a seat.

Edelman is unlikely to be the only Patriots fan who’s throwing things over how that game ended.

Only a day before, Edelman had said a contending Patriots team was the only one that had a chance of luring him out of retirement. He probably wouldn’t call this current iteration a contender after seeing a finish like that.

Julian EdelmanNew England Patriots
