NFL teams trying to lure ex-Patriots WR out of retirement

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is in his second year of retirement, but that is not stopping NFL teams from trying to bring him back into the league.

Edelman told 98.5 The Sports Hub on Saturday that three teams have reached out to him this season about a potential NFL return. Edelman said he had turned them all down, however, and made clear that if he did return, it would only be on a contending New England team.

Julian Edelman tells @985TheSportsHub that he's heard from three teams this year about a potential return to the NFL. "There's been some calls, and I've turned them down." He adds, "The situation would have to be in New England with a New England team that's a contender. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) December 17, 2022

This is consistent with what Edelman has said in the past. As recently as this summer, he made clear that he was not closing the door completely on his NFL career, but that he would only play for the Patriots.

Edelman is only 36 years old, so he is still young enough to plausibly contribute. He made clear when he retired that his health was the primary factor in his decision, and is logically feeling better now. Still, playing again, even for a partial season, would be a big commitment. Unless the Patriots call, he has made it clear that it is a no-go.