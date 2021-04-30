Julian Edelman had funny photoshop of famous Tom Brady draft picture

Tom Brady is reminded every year of how much people love the famous photo of him with his shirt off at the NFL Combine over 20 years ago. With the NFL Draft taking place on Thursday, it was that time again. While many people simply shared the Brady photo, Julian Edelman took his trolling to the next level.

Edelman photoshopped his own face onto Brady’s rock-hard Combine body. The former New England Patriots wide receiver joked that he is “never gonna live this one down.”

Never gonna live this one down #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/cNHTWw9kco — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) April 29, 2021

Brady knew he was going to hear it on Thursday, and it’s no surprise Edelman led the charge. The 43-year-old quarterback even sent a funny tweet about how many people would be sharing his shirtless photo.

Annual “Post Tom’s Shirtless Combine Photo on Twitter” Day. My favorite — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 29, 2021

Brady could win another five Super Bowls, and he is still going to be harassed over his Combine photo. Heck, some of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates have turned the photo into a hilarious T-shirt. The fact that Brady went from a lanky, out-of-shape quarterback that barely anyone wanted to the greatest football player of all time is one of the best stories in sports history.

Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia via CC-by-SA 3.0