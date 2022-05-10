Julian Edelman posts great response to Tom Brady news

Julian Edelman posted a great response on Tuesday to the Tom Brady news.

FOX announced on Tuesday that Brady will join the network as a lead game analyst after his retirement from the NFL.

In announcing the news, Brady noted that he had a lot of “unfinished business” left with the Bucs. Edelman knows about that all too well.

The former New England Patriots receiver joked about Brady joining FOX after retirement, recognizing Tom continues to defy time.

“When he retires” Edelman wrote, along with the hashtag “#BelieveItWhenISeeIt.”

It’s easy to see where Edelman is coming from.

Brady turns 45 in August and is still going strong. Plus, he just changed his mind about retirement earlier this offseason.

Brady loves to compete and led the league in passing completions, attempts, yards and touchdowns last season. Even if he has the FOX gig lined up, he doesn’t seem to have any urgency to leave behind his playing days.

We’re with Edelman; we’ll believe it when we see Brady in the broadcast booth.